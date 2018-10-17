Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

President Akufo-Addo has entreated urged the 100,000 Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) recruits to be diligent and punctual at work as they start work at their various institutions.

The president was speaking at the inauguration of the Nation Builders Corps at the Independence Square Wednesday (October 17, 2018).

He encouraged the recruits to live a life beyond reproach at their work places.

“I admonish our NABCO trainees to be dutiful and productive. You must show your professional credentials to timeliness and punctuality. Live beyond reproach.”

The President also called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

The programme currently has 7 modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation. The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

NABCO will also be providing jobs for the unemployed youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.

Meanwhile. the Chief Executive Officer of NaBCo, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, said the applicants who had been notified were those whose credentials, including educational background and national service, had been verified.Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo Tells NABCO Recruits