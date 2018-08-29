Pulse.com.gh logo
Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers


  • Published:
Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold play

Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners have threatened to expose politicians, chiefs and other people engaged in illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey.

At a press conference, the secretary to the association Godwin Armah said since nobody is above the law they believe the culprits will be punished when they are found guilty.

Mr Armah said they will be exposing the people because President Akufo-Addo during his swearing-in asked Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators.

“The president [Nana Akufo-Addo] said we should be citizens and not spectators, we shouldn’t sit on the fence. The law is clear, if you want to do mining, get the required licences and then you operate, so, if you’re a politician and you go in illegally, it is not because you’re a politician the law will deal with you differently, the association will ensure that we expose any politician or any traditional person who operates illegally or who supports illegality in the mining space.”

“If a politician used to be a small-scale miner, I don’t think the law is against that; once the person goes through and has the requisite licence and operating at the area that has been designated for him to operate, there is nothing illegal about that but if the person is doing it without the licence, that is where we would ensure that we do the necessary checks and expose the person,” he added.

Mr Armah further indicated that the small-scale mining association is ready to work with the government on its roadmap towards lifting the ban on small-scale mining operations in December this year.

The Akufo-Addo-led government issued a ban on all small-scale mining activities in 2017 to curb the destruction of the county’s land and water resources.

After a series of agitations, the government assured the miners that the ban will be lifted in December.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

