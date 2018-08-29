Customers worried over inaccessibility of cash at Beige bank

news

Customers of Beige bank who have fixed deposit accounts with the defunct financial institution are still unable to access their matured investments from the company.

This is despite the expiration of the 10 day suspension of withdrawals from the said accounts.

On August 9, 2018, the managers of Consolidated Bank put a hold on all withdrawals of fixed deposit accounts. This was to allow them investigate some anomalies in the operations of the accounts.

Portions of a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Bank, Daniel Addo on the blocking of withdrawals said, “Effective immediately there will be no redemptions or withdrawals on all fixed deposit accounts held by the erstwhile Beige Bank.”

It is not certain the basis on which the bank says it has extended the period for the review of the accounts.

Even though the given timeline elapsed last week some customers told Accra-based Citi FM that they are still unable to access their money.

“The investment is supposed to end on Friday, August 24, 2018 but I didn’t get any alert on the transfer of the money into my account the following Monday. So I went to the bank this morning to find out whether they have credited my account with my fixed account or not. I was told that they have extended the ten day suspension of withdrawals by another ten days…School has reopened and I need the money to pay fees,” a female client lamented.

A second client said that “the ten days is up but we have still not heard anything; actually yesterday night I had a message from the bank that they are still on it and that as soon as possible, they will rectify it and all of that. But we do not know when they will complete the process because as soon as possible is relative.”