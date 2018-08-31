Pulse.com.gh logo
TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday


  • Published:
play

One of Ghana’s media houses, TV Africa is suspending all of its on-air programs except news from Monday, September 3, 2018.

Sources at the rebranded TV Africa explain that this is because the owner of the business has informed senior management members that he is unable to pay workers going forward.

Some of the workers have not been paid for over 3 months. The source added that this has led to most workers staying home or coming to the office ones in a while.

Currently, all members of management have resigned. The source added that the Human Resource personnel is at post even though he has also tendered in his resignation.

Popular filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso resigned barely 6 months after her appointment as Chief Operations Officer. Obuobia Darko-Opoku took over from her but she also resigned just under a week of accepting the post. other senior managers have also left.

TV Africa had undergone re-branding of its programs, style, and content.

About two years ago, a private financial holding company, the Ideal Groupe, acquired a majority share in TV Africa after 13 years of operation from the old Kwaw Ansah management.

The re-branding process brought on board Ghanaian politician and journalist, Obuobia Darko Opoku, actress Nikki Samonas and Khadijat El- Alawa as morning show hosts.

