The launch, which was done in grand style at the Labadi Beach Hotel, signals Vodafone Ghana's resolve to be a major player in the next stage of the mobile data revolution.

Unveiling this unique and innovative technology, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, lauded Vodafone Ghana's commitment in ensuring that they provide the best of services to their customers.

“Vodafone’s 4G launch is a timely moment for the industry. Customers and stakeholders will experience great speed, reliability and stability. Government, as a thirty percent shareholder, is truly excited about this", she said.

"Moving forward, we will always ensure that the telecoms sector is properly regulated with the relevant policies and initiatives that only seek to enhance the sector and engender healthy competition.”

Recalling the 4G LTE journey, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said: "Today, our business takes on a very different perspective – we have reinvented ourselves with the launch of 4G. Our customers – the very reason we are doing this – will get an opportunity to experience speeds that are ten times faster than any they have previously enjoyed."

"Our brand promise of an exciting future just got better and it is a tribute to the strength of our network and global expertise.”

The LTE technology operates in the 2x5MHz frequency block in the 800MHz band as stipulated in the licence conditions agreed between Vodafone and the National Communications Authority (NCA) last December.