Zylofon boss to create one million jobs for youth of Kasoa

The Chief Executive of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has revealed that he will create over one million jobs for the unemployed youth of Kasoa in the Central Region.

Nana Appiah Mensah made this known when he visited the chiefs and people Kasoa.

He explained that it is better for the young people in the area to have economic freedom than rely on others for financial support even at their respective ages.

He indicated that he will be providing loans for petty traders, training on building and construction, clothing and textile, shoemaking in order to equip the youth with the requisite skills in order for them to make a living.

This will be rolled out through his NAM Mission initiative.

The Zylofon boss in March this year, initiated a welfare state activism in a special nationwide tour dubbed NAM Mission National.

The NAM Mission tour, with the objective of state welfare and development for national economic growth first, visited the Western Region in a bid to identify places and people who need development.

The NAM Mission tour was accompanied by the Tourism Minister, Catherine Abelema Afeku.