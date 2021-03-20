According to the organization, the directive is on the basis of the Welfare Principle of the Children’s Act of 560.

Child Rights International said this in a press statement it released on Friday, March 19 responding to an alleged denial of admission from authorities of Achimota School to two students who had deadlocks.

“Child Rights International believes that on the basis of the Welfare Principle and substantive right of the child, the child must first be granted admission,” the statement noted.

Adding that “If the makeup of the child does not impede his ability to learn and social interaction with other students, the child must be granted the right of admittance.

“A child should not be denied access to education irrespective of his/her makeup, even if it’s ‘Rastafarian hair’.”

The Achimota School has come under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the boys, Raswad Menkrabea has threatened to sue the school. He is upset that the "school is acting contrary to the constitution of Ghana"