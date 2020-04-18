The Human Rights Organisation claims the distribution of food in Ghana is being done on party basis and they have therefore called on the government to be transparent in its quest to feed the poor and the vulnerable ones in the Ghanaian society in Accra and Kumasi to ensure fairness in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: COVID-19 lockdown: Beat people to stay home – Ejisu Queen mother tells soldiers

The concern follows a similar claim by MP for Korle-Klottey Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, stated that the relief items in her area are being distributed on partisan lines adding that: “This is not acceptable [and] this is very sad [because] the virus does not show whether you are NDC or NPP before it infects you.”

Although government officials have denied the claims, Amnesty International believes that a more targeted and transparent approach must be adopted in order to make the distribution effective.

Country Director for the world body Robert Akoto Amoafo explained to host of Class FM’s State of the Nation Programme that: “if it is properly done and there is transparency and they allow organizations like us and other NGOs that work for human rights to observe this process and see that this is happening, it will be very easy, we will not have accusations of political lines and we would give our reports and people would see that there is transparency.”

“…for us we are very interested and we are very happy that government is taking these steps. But what we are expecting is that they make in such a way that people do not doubt the process, they open up the processes, they allow people to see that what is happening is done clearly without any hidden intentions” Robert Akoto Amoafo further explained.

Ghana has recorded 834 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana, while 99 of the people have recovered and nine deaths as of April 18, 2020.