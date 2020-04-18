She called on the security especially the military to deal with 'stubborn' Ghanaians who refuse to adhere to the Presidential directive to stay home.

Donating to the Ejisu government hospital to support patients admitted at the facility, she said recalcitrant Ghanaians deserve a punishment like beating.

"I see the young girls and boys always on the streets, left to me alone I support stiffer punishment like beating the recalcitrant ones on the streets," she said.

The Queen mother donated items including 2 automatic dispensers, 10 gallons of 4.5 liters of hand sanitizers, 30 gallons of 5 liters rubbing alcohol, 10 piece of veronica buckets and drain basin, 24 packets of hand gloves, 100 pieces of Deva hand soap and 240 pieces of ever pack jumbo towels among others.