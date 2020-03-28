One more patient of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has died in Ghana bringing the total statistics to 141 confirmed cases with five deaths, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

All five deaths involved persons who tested positive after routine surveillance. None of the persons who tested positive under mandatory quarantine has died from the disease.

“Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region.

“The Ashanti Region has recorded 7 of the 8 cases recorded outside the Greater Accra Region. All other 54 cases from routine surveillance were recorded in the Greater Accra Region,” the update indicated.

A total of 731 contacts of confirmed cases are currently being followed up by the contact tracing team. Among contacts, 53 were found to have symptoms and 48 have been tested with one person testing positive.

Two hundred and thirty-one contacts have completed the mandatory 14-day follow-up.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday announced a full lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks.

The lockdown which will affect cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tema will commence in the early hours of Monday, 31st March amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said,

President Akufo-Addo also said, "Only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas".