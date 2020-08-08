The new cases, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), came from some samples that were taken between July 17 and August 4, 2020.

Out of the number, some 37,702 patients have recovered. The death toll still stands at 206 leaving the active cases at 2,625 active.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 20,413

Ashanti Region – 10,097

Western Region – 2,796

Eastern Region – 1,846

Central Region – 1,669

Bono East Region – 636

Volta Region – 617

Western North Region – 557

Northern Region – 454

Bono Region – 439

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9