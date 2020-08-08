The new cases, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), came from some samples that were taken between July 17 and August 4, 2020.
Out of the number, some 37,702 patients have recovered. The death toll still stands at 206 leaving the active cases at 2,625 active.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 20,413
Ashanti Region – 10,097
Western Region – 2,796
Eastern Region – 1,846
Central Region – 1,669
Bono East Region – 636
Volta Region – 617
Western North Region – 557
Northern Region – 454
Bono Region – 439
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9