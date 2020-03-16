According to him, the shut down will be effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice.

The President gave the order while addressing the nation on the measures taken to control the pandemic coronavirus that has evaded the country on Sunday, March 16, 2020.

He said, "All universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools ie public and private schools, will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes."

Adding that "BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations but with prescribed social distancing protocols."

Ban on church activities, funerals, other public gatherings

As part of his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that a ban has been put on all public gatherings including conference, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies and church activities and related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, noting that, "the ban will be in force for the next four weeks."

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows."

"Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks," he emphasised.

Adding that "Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance."