According to reports, the Deputy Chief of Staff’s vehicle (Land Cruiser V8) skidded off the road and ran into the bush after bursting a front tyre.

Mr. Jinapor was en route to Damongo to grace the region’s Farmers’ Day celebrations. Reports suggest that the car ran to a halt after severely hitting a tree.

All four occupants, Samuel Abu Jinapor, his driver, aid and the bodyguard escaped unhurt.

This is the second accident the Deputy Chief of Staff has been met with within two months, on the same Damongo-Busunu road.