This is in fulfilment of its core vision and mission, which is serving as a rest-on shoulder for the marginalized and underprivileged members of the society (often Orphans and Widows).

Chrissy Foundation workshop

The CEO of the foundation, Christiana Asiedua-Asiedu, together with her team trained widows, single mothers and a few youth from Kukurantumi, Tafo and Osiem, all in the Koforidua Municipality.

The predominantly unskilled women were taken through Yogurt and beads making, commercial Liquid soap production, as well as entrepreneurship talk from an experienced life coach.

Chrissy Foundation workshop

Chrissy Foundation workshop

Madam Christiana Asiedua-Asiedu thanked the organisers and the people of the region for their kind gesture and also for allowing them to host such programme to its success.

“We say may God bless and replenish you all for your benevolence, regardless the abnormal economic times the world finds itself in,” she said.

Chrissy Foundation workshop

Chrissy Foundation workshop