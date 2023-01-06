2 men in court after a viral video of them giving whiskey to 3-year-old child

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the disturbing video, which caught the attention of the DCI. Using specialized software, the law enforcement officers managed to track the suspects online and arrested them.

In a statement to confirm the arrest of the suspects, the DCI said: “The detectives based at the DCI Academy in South B conducted a comprehensive analysis using their state-of-the-art software for tracking online child offenders and unmasked the identity of the suspects.”

Muhuka was arrested in Thindigua while his accomplice, Arafat was picked up at Pangani estates and they were put before a court.

Edward Ndirangu Muhuka and Abdulmajid Hassan Arafat Pulse Ghana

“Muhuka pleaded guilty to charges of failing to protect a child from drugs and substance abuse, while Arafat has pleaded not guilty.

“The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023, with the hearing date to be set at that time.

“Arafat has been granted a bond of 200,000 Kenyan shillings and a surety of a similar amount,” pulselive.co.ke reports.

In Kenya, it is illegal for minors to consume alcohol. According to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010, it is an offence for a person to sell, give, or supply alcoholic drinks to a person under the age of 18. It is also an offence for a person under the age of 18 to purchase, attempt to purchase or consume alcoholic drinks.

Additionally, it is an offence for a person to allow a minor to consume alcohol on their premises, or to allow a minor to be in licensed premises (such as a bar or nightclub) during the hours when alcoholic drinks are sold or consumed.

In addition, the law also prohibits the abuse or neglect of children, including the abuse or neglect of children through the use of drugs or alcohol.