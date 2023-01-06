Scrap dealer hospitalized after sealing opening on the tip of his penis with super glue

The incident reportedly threw residents of the area into a state of shock following the action by the victim identified as Musah Seidu.

“Musah Seidu is reportedly known to have been allegedly using penis enlargement medicine to have bouts of sex with women in the area especially prostitutes.

“He’s said to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease that has left him with frequent urination (urinating every two minutes).

“Frustrated by this frequent urination, Musah Seidu reportedly sealed the tip of his penis with the solution glue in a bid to stop the urine from flowing,” the news website reports.

What the young man thought was going to be the solution to his frequent urination turned out to be an exacerbation of his plight as he was left in excruciating pain.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was reportedly admitted for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a related report, Michael Okyere Baafi, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South lamented the rise in child prostitution in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital which happens to be in his constituency.

According to the lawmaker, the sex trade has increased in that part of his constituency by 40%, a disturbing menace he is calling for help to eradicate.

“Child prostitution cases are on the rise in Koforidua by 40%. Children between the ages of 12 and upwards are engaging in prostitution. You must help us fight this canker. Some irresponsible adults have established brothels recruiting these young girls and sexually exploiting them,” Okyere Baafi said.