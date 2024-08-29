2 suspected motorbike thieves set ablaze at Gomoa Dasum

Nana Kojo Atta, the Kyidomhene of Gomoa Dasum is reported to have condemned the violent act and called on the local youth to refrain from criminal activities. He also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future instances of vigilante justice.

Pulse Ghana

In a related and equally distressing incident in Nigeria, Fatsuma Bagobiri, a 40-year-old woman from Garin Mallam village in the Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, took her own life by self-immolation. DSP Lawan Shiisu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that Bagobiri poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze last Thursday. The woman’s body was severely burned and was later taken to a hospital before being released to her family for burial.

According to Shiisu, Bagobiri had been suffering from depression following her recent divorce. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, has urged those facing similar emotional distress to seek guidance from their elders and turn to faith for support.