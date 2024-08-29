2 suspected motorbike thieves set ablaze at Gomoa Dasum

According to myjoyonline.com, their lifeless bodies were discovered in front of the Gomoa Dasum Community Centre. Isaac Egyir Junior, the Unit Committee Chairman for Gomoa Dasum is reported as as saying preliminary investigations suggest that the men were first assaulted with stones and sticks by unknown residents before being set on fire.
In Gomoa Dasum, located in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, two unidentified men in their late 30s were lynched and set ablaze after being accused of stealing a motorbike.
Recommended articles
Nana Kojo Atta, the Kyidomhene of Gomoa Dasum is reported to have condemned the violent act and called on the local youth to refrain from criminal activities. He also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future instances of vigilante justice.
In a related and equally distressing incident in Nigeria, Fatsuma Bagobiri, a 40-year-old woman from Garin Mallam village in the Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, took her own life by self-immolation. DSP Lawan Shiisu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that Bagobiri poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze last Thursday. The woman’s body was severely burned and was later taken to a hospital before being released to her family for burial.
According to Shiisu, Bagobiri had been suffering from depression following her recent divorce. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, has urged those facing similar emotional distress to seek guidance from their elders and turn to faith for support.
Both incidents underscore the urgent need for community support systems and mental health resources to address the underlying issues contributing to such tragic outcomes.