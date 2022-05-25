20-year-old Ghanaian woman throws 3-month-old twin baby boys into a well

Law enforcement officers managed to remove the lifeless bodies of the innocent twins from the well and have deposited them at the morgue.

"The lady was sent to the police station. The police later followed us here and took the babies to the morgue. According to them, we will sign documents tomorrow [Thursday], so that they can release the bodies for burial before they send her to court. She has no problem, she is sane. I am surprised at what she has done," Cecilia Dumpaka, a businesswoman whose worker’s daughter is alleged to have committed the act, said, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

Recounting how it all happened, Cecilia said: "I stay at Penkwase, so around 2am today, I had a call from my children who were sleeping at the workplace that the daughter of one of my workers who had given birth to twins had drowned the children in a well. So, I left home around 2am, and when I got here it was true. We called police personnel who stay in the community."

The news website reports the Bono Regional Police PRO, ASP Augustine Kingsley Oppong, as having confirmed the incident.

"On 24th May, 2022, about 2:00 am, two policemen escorted a woman to the police who is believed to have delivered about three months ago and had dumped her two babies in a well. Due to this Police begun investigations immediately. We sent our men to the place to follow up and help.

"We can confirm that after sending the twins to the Bono Regional Hospital they were confirmed dead on arrival as confirmed by the doctor on duty Dr. Amoako," the police boss said.

The suspect was reportedly not known to have had any mental health issues before the incident, so residents of the community have been left baffled as to what could have compelled her to commit the alleged crime.