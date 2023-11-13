3 Ghanaian cousins arrested in New York for gun trafficking, face 25 years in jail

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Abdul Haruna, of the Bronx; 32-year-old Ahmed Mutalib, of Georgia and 30-year-old Murtala Haruna, of Cincinnati are currently in the custody of law enforcement authorities pending further investigation and subsequent trial.

The suspects reportedly concealed the illegal guns, comprising pistols, ghost guns and automatic rifle guns in Amazon boxes to make their activities unsuspecting.

The special operation saw an officer of the NYPD disguising and establishing a working relationship with the gang members. The officer reportedly bought guns from the gang members, leading to the uncovering of their illegal activities.

At a press conference, 96 guns seized from the gang were displayed by officers of the NYPD who indicated that further investigation was ongoing into the development.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a 43-year-old man, called Muhammadu Ali, met his tragic untimely death after a bullet fired from a locally-made gun penetrated him during a bulletproof charm potency trial.

The deceased was a resident of Damaiwa Village via Bursali Ward Zaki Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Bauchi State.

He had gone into Damaiwa bush in the company of four others to test the potency of the charm. However, the charm failed and he was hit by a live bullet, leading to his death.

