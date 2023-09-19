ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

3 T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS students arrested for inflicting machete wounds on 15 Form 2 students

Andreas Kamasah

Police have arrested three Form 3 students of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region for inflicting machete wounds on about 15 of their juniors in Form 2.

3 T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS students arrested for inflicting machete wounds on 15 Form 2 students
3 T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS students arrested for inflicting machete wounds on 15 Form 2 students

According to UTV’s Jacob Kubi, the other errant students have gone into hiding after realizing that their conduct has become a matter of police investigation.

Recommended articles

It is reported that the injured students were hospitalized after suffering various degrees of injury at the hands of their delinquent seniors.

Before the bloody incident, the Form 3 students reportedly invaded the dormitories of their juniors and stole their belongings including the foodstuff.

Then on the fateful day, they again stormed the dormitory and started breaking apart all chop boxes belonging to the juniors. They would approach each of the victims and ask to know their names before hitting their heads with a hammer and then hacking them with a machete in addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The errant students are reported to be in the habit of forcibly taking foodstuff belonging to their juniors and who betides any of the victims who would complain or attempt to confront them.

Among the arrested students are two notorious ones, popularly known as Cyberman and another believed to be the gang leader, also called Skinnyman.

They all went into hiding after committing the offence and it was only the help of some angry parents of the victims that led to the arrest of the three while efforts were ongoing by the police to fish out the rest from their hideout.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Angry Ghanaian businessman takes off shirt, chases judge for jailing him 15 years

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

IGP Dampare exchanges pleasantries in a handshake with Supt. Asare wants him removed

IGP Dampare exchanges handshake, pleasantries with Supt. Asare who wants him removed (video)