According to UTV’s Jacob Kubi, the other errant students have gone into hiding after realizing that their conduct has become a matter of police investigation.
3 T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS students arrested for inflicting machete wounds on 15 Form 2 students
Police have arrested three Form 3 students of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region for inflicting machete wounds on about 15 of their juniors in Form 2.
Recommended articles
It is reported that the injured students were hospitalized after suffering various degrees of injury at the hands of their delinquent seniors.
Before the bloody incident, the Form 3 students reportedly invaded the dormitories of their juniors and stole their belongings including the foodstuff.
Then on the fateful day, they again stormed the dormitory and started breaking apart all chop boxes belonging to the juniors. They would approach each of the victims and ask to know their names before hitting their heads with a hammer and then hacking them with a machete in addition.
The errant students are reported to be in the habit of forcibly taking foodstuff belonging to their juniors and who betides any of the victims who would complain or attempt to confront them.
Among the arrested students are two notorious ones, popularly known as Cyberman and another believed to be the gang leader, also called Skinnyman.
They all went into hiding after committing the offence and it was only the help of some angry parents of the victims that led to the arrest of the three while efforts were ongoing by the police to fish out the rest from their hideout.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh