30-year-old Kasoa mason allegedly commits suicide after complaints of sex denial by wife

According to Metro TV, the deceased, identified as Kwabena Hanson was found hanging dead in his room at a place called Amudzor Kope, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region about 4 pm on Tuesday, August 2023.
A police investigation has commenced into the death of a young Ghanaian mason believed to have committed suicide after complaining to friends that his wife had been denying him sex.
The media outlet reports some residents of the area as saying that before his demise, the young man looked emotionally distressed.
Although he had had marital issues with his wife recently and complained to friends that he was being denied sex, it did not occur to them that he would contemplate allegedly taking his life.
In May last year, police in Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region arrested a 45-year-old man simply identified as Bob for slashing his 56-year-old girlfriend with a cutlass multiple times for denying him sex.
The victim, Akua Baduwa, was hospitalized at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital in the Central Region.
It was reported that a misunderstanding had ensued between the lovers over sex before it escalated.
In the course of the argument, Bob became overly furious and reached for a cutlass under his bed and slashed the victim.
Despite the multiple severe wounds inflicted on her, Akua Baduwa managed to escape and cried for help, drawing the attention of neighbours who rushed her to the hospital.
After committing the crime, Bob attempted to abscond, but the residents gave him a hot chase and apprehended him. Reports say he was nearly lynched by the angry residents after his arrest.
Bob was reported to be in the habit of assaulting his lover any time he saw her with another man. He had reportedly seen her with another man the night before the incident.
