6 people die, 5 hospitalised, residents flee after shooting incident at Nkwanta South

Andreas Kamasah

A shooting incident at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has reportedly left six people dead, with residents fleeing for their lives and leaving behind a ghost town.

Five more people, including a police officer, are critically injured from gunshot wounds sustained during the shootout and are receiving treatment at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

Myjoyonline.com reports eyewitnesses as saying that gunmen entered the Nkwanta Central Market and started shooting at the locals on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The deadly unexpected attack led to the destruction of several properties

Tribal disputes involving the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups over land litigation concerns have occurred in the area.

But recently, disagreements over a Yam Festival that the Akyode people were planning in the town of Nkwanta had resulted in new conflicts.

Disturbances have plagued the town despite efforts by the Oti Regional Security Council to find a solution.

Joshua Mukubu, the Oti Regional Minister, claims that officers from the Oti Regional Security Council have been sent to look into what caused this latest incident.

He added that the REGSEC has also conferred with chiefs and other influential figures in the community to urge the locals to put down their firearms for peace to return to the town.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and military troops have been dispatched to the area to restore calm.

Andreas Kamasah

