Ablakwa awestruck as Chief Justice, Judicial Service Donate GHS125k to Flood Victims

Ablakwa, a dedicated advocate for his affected constituents, shared the awe-inspiring gesture by the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service on his social media pages on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. "The Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, distinguished judges, and the entire Judicial Service of Ghana deserve abundant commendation for their extremely kind and generous gesture of donating to displaced persons in my beloved North Tongu," the MP expressed sincerely.

He went on to share the heartening revelation that the Chief Justice herself had initiated a compassionate mobilization of personal contributions from judges and staff of the judiciary. The grand sum of GHS125,000.00 was raised, showcasing not only their commitment to justice but also their deep-rooted compassion for those in need.

The MP revealed that a beautiful ceremony was held in the Chief Justice's office, where the impressive financial support was gracefully announced. The funds, he explained, were not merely a token of sympathy but a lifeline for the beleaguered community. “It is most heartwarming to note that the funds will be used by the judiciary to construct a mechanized borehole and to supply selected building materials for our second Safe Alternative Housing Project in Mepe,” he announced.

