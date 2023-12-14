ADVERTISEMENT
Ablakwa awestruck as Chief Justice, Judicial Service Donate GHS125k to Flood Victims

Andreas Kamasah

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, found himself overwhelmed with awe when the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, along with the judges and members of the Judicial Service of Ghana, made a mind-blowing donation to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in his constituency.

Like many others, the constituency recently faced devastation following the Akosombo Dam spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA), displacing families and leaving them in dire need of assistance. In solidarity with other benevolent organizations and individuals, the Chief Justice, as the leader of the judiciary, mobilized judges and all members of the Judicial Service to contribute to a fund for the victims.

Ablakwa, a dedicated advocate for his affected constituents, shared the awe-inspiring gesture by the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service on his social media pages on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. "The Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, distinguished judges, and the entire Judicial Service of Ghana deserve abundant commendation for their extremely kind and generous gesture of donating to displaced persons in my beloved North Tongu," the MP expressed sincerely.

He went on to share the heartening revelation that the Chief Justice herself had initiated a compassionate mobilization of personal contributions from judges and staff of the judiciary. The grand sum of GHS125,000.00 was raised, showcasing not only their commitment to justice but also their deep-rooted compassion for those in need.

The MP revealed that a beautiful ceremony was held in the Chief Justice's office, where the impressive financial support was gracefully announced. The funds, he explained, were not merely a token of sympathy but a lifeline for the beleaguered community. “It is most heartwarming to note that the funds will be used by the judiciary to construct a mechanized borehole and to supply selected building materials for our second Safe Alternative Housing Project in Mepe,” he announced.

The Chief Justice and the Judicial Service had not only upheld the principles of justice but had also extended a helping hand to those grappling with the aftermath of a disaster. The tale of their generosity will remain a source of inspiration for many Ghanaians. The story of North Tongu stands as a testament to the power of compassion and the ability of those in positions of influence to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the less fortunate. The river of justice has indeed flowed, not just in the courtrooms but also through the hearts and homes of the grateful people of North Tongu.

