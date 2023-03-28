Accra court jails Ghanaian footballer 12 years for defiling 13-year-old girl 3 times

Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, the prosecution team lead told the court that the now-convict resided in the same house as the victim and the complainant who happens to be a trader and a sister of the victim.

Mensah took advantage of the victim on March 11, 2022, after his girlfriend travelled for a funeral at Akraman, in Accra. He invited the victim into his room to assist his children to do their homework.

According to the prosecution, after the victim helped the convict’s children to do their homework, he asked the children to stay outside while he remained in the room with the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in the room, Mensah then undressed the victim and had sex with her through the vagina and anus.

“On March 12, 2022, it said at about 4:00 pm the victim was in the company of Mensah’s children and Mensah again invited her into his room and had sex with her.

“The prosecution said on March 14, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, the accused called the victim and asked her to assist his girlfriend to prepare food.

“The victim obliged and after the food was prepared, Mensah’s girlfriend went out.

“The prosecution said Mensah took advantage of his girlfriend’s absence and had sex with the victim,” the GNA reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

What led to the unveiling of Mensah’s criminal activities was that the victim’s sister who is the complainant was looking for her around 9:00 pm on the third day of the abuse and found her in Mensah’s room. The victim then confessed that the footballer had sex with her.