Achimota SHS's Tyrone Marhguy gets full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at Penn

Reflecting on his journey through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marhguy expressed his excitement and gratitude. “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been awarded a full scholarship to pursue Computer Engineering at @Penn! Joining the Class of 2028 as a proud Quaker, this incredible opportunity comes after carefully considering breathtaking offers from #UPenn, #Duke, #Williams, and #F&M, all totalling $1.4 million over the next four years! 🎉🎉”

He also took the opportunity to recount the challenges he faced in his earlier years. “Reflecting on this journey, I’m reminded of the challenges and triumphs that marked the past three years, starting right from @AchimotaSchool. My story, which I like to call ‘The Tales from Achimota School,’ began with a significant hurdle: a tough decision between keeping my Rastafarian dreadlocks, a symbol of my faith, and attending high school.”

In 2021, Marhguy and his friend, Oheneba Nkrabea, were denied admission by Achimota SHS due to their adherence to their Rastafarian faith, which was reportedly in violation of the school’s regulations. This led to widespread debate and criticism, both nationally and internationally. After a two-month court battle, a ruling in their favour allowed Marhguy to attend Achimota SHS, while Nkrabea chose a different school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marhguy's court victory became a symbol of the fight for educational and personal freedom, sparking discussions on individual rights and equality. His academic performance post-admission was exemplary, achieving grade A in all eight subjects of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2023.

Pulse Ghana

Marhguy expressed his deep gratitude to those who supported him through his journey. “I owe immense gratitude to my family, especially my father, Mr Tereo Marhguy, for his relentless support and sacrifice. To my mother, Mrs Dorcas Fremarhguy, and my amazing sisters, Amrita and Nikita, thank you for being my rock and my inspiration.”

He also acknowledged the support from his mentors and legal team, including Mr Ekow Aikins and Mr @fmquayson_1, among others. “Your support, whether through media advocacy, legal counsel, or moral encouragement, has been the wind beneath my wings.”

As Marhguy embarks on this new chapter at Penn, he carries with him lessons of resilience and advocacy. “As I embark on this new chapter at @Penn, I carry with me the lessons of resilience, advocacy, and gratitude. This is just the beginning of a journey where I hope to continue making a difference, not only through my studies in engineering but also by keeping my beloved Ghana close to my heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT