Adakabre releases audio late Labianca CEO asked him to keep until she's 'no more'

In the recording, Eunice Buah Asomah-Hinneh detailed her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a multimillionaire frozen foods importer. She recounted her early days in 1978, when she started as an iced water seller at Tema Harbour.

“I went to the harbour in 1978 as an iced water seller. In our time, there was nothing like 'Slay Queen,' so you had to work hard. I am the type that likes living; I was born with it, so I tried to work in order to cater to my lifestyle,” she shared.

She fondly remembered being called “Small Girl” due to her size and explained how she served traders from various regions, including Kumasi, Dunkwa, and Nkawkaw. During that era, only the State Fisheries Company and Mankoadze Fisheries Limited were involved in importing frozen foods into Ghana.

Through hard work and perseverance, Madam Asomah-Hinneh gained extensive knowledge about the business and eventually travelled abroad to establish contacts with suppliers. “I didn't stay long; I returned to continue working at the harbour. I didn't come to hurt anyone. I travelled with the objective of searching for suppliers, so when I returned, I knew what I was coming to do — I met fish suppliers and chicken suppliers,” she explained.

Despite her success, her journey was fraught with challenges, including media attacks instigated by her rivals. “I started experiencing troubles a little after I began working. The trials I went through were that I would get up one day, and I had been handed over to a newspaper to be dealt with. I went through tribulation for 13 years,” she revealed, highlighting the resilience she needed to overcome these obstacles.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso, who had previously announced plans to release segments of the recording, disclosed that the audio was from an interview conducted with Eunice Buah in August 2023. He recalled being summoned to her residence, where she confided in him for over an hour. After their session, she instructed him to keep the tape private until after her passing.

