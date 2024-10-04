Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Adeboye had previously preached that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven.

However, in a video trending on social media, Adeboye while addressing his congregation tendered an apology, saying his earlier claim was a mistake.

The 82-year-old cleric, who warned critics not to mock God earlier in the year, admitted that his claim was wrong because it was not stated in the Bible.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

In the same breath, Adeboye said it is wrong to limit some of his church members to 10% when they should be paying 20% or 30% as tithe. He said 10% should be for beginners.

He continues, “It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will proof it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels straight

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 percent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 percent. 10 percent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details.”

Reactions trail Adeboye’s apology

Adeboye’s apology has become a subject of conversation on social media as many praised him for admitting his mistake and apologising, while others chose to drag him, saying he should not be asking his congregation to commit over 10% of their earnings to tithe at a time the country struggles with an economic downturn.

