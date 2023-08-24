Akufo-Addo, we’re suffering – Nurses cry while pushing motorbike through stream (video)

According to the nurses, they had gone to carry out a weighing exercise for babies in a particular community, which most mothers didn’t even turn up, upon all the stress.

While pushing the motorbike in the stream, another nurse filmed her struggle, while they laugh at the same time, asking “Do you see how we are suffering?” They are heard entreating President Akufo-Addo to pay them well for the crucial work they do, saying they suffer too much for worthless salaries.

The footage has been engendering numerous reactions, with many Ghanaians agreeing that health workers deserve better remuneration for their services. Some people too said they are not surprised Ghanaian nurses are leaving the country in their numbers to seek greener pastures abroad.

Several hundreds of nurses have left Ghana to practice their profession in the US and UK among other destinations where they are believed to be in high demand and paid better. The mass exodus has sparked concerns of a health crisis as analysts fear critical areas of the health sector might suffer.