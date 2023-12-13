Alleged gay escapes lynching in Kasoa

The aggrieved youth said the suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a male child, against the order of nature.

It was gathered that the appearance of the youths caused confusion, as policemen raced to the area and saved Musah.

The suspect is still on the run, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him in order to bring him to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana's LGBTQ+ community continues to face rampant discrimination, with perpetrators justifying their actions by citing colonial-era laws forbidding unnatural carnal knowledge.