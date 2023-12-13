Pulse.com.gh gathered that the youths had stormed the area to attack the 29-year-old man known as Mamudu Musah when they heard that he allegedly had sex with a male child.
Alleged gay escapes lynching in Kasoa
The intervention of the police in Kasoa has saved a young man from being lynched by some youths in the area.
The aggrieved youth said the suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a male child, against the order of nature.
It was gathered that the appearance of the youths caused confusion, as policemen raced to the area and saved Musah.
The suspect is still on the run, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him in order to bring him to justice.
Ghana's LGBTQ+ community continues to face rampant discrimination, with perpetrators justifying their actions by citing colonial-era laws forbidding unnatural carnal knowledge.
Activists have warned that the bill could also promote conversion therapy for Ghana's embattled LGBT+ community.
