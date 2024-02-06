Allow 80-year-old Prof. Fobih and 30-year-old wife to enjoy marriage - Court rules

According to reports, the court also urged Professor Fobih to forgive his son, Dr Nick Fobih and nephew, Nicholas Fobih for their opposition to his marriage.

The ruling came after Professor Fobih's son and nephew filed a case citing reasons why the marriage should not hold. They raised concerns about the significant age gap between their father and his young wife, as well as worries about potential marital discord and the elder professor's health following a stroke.

The court case stemmed from a viral video in May 2023 showing Professor Fobih's traditional wedding to his wife, which drew criticism due to the age gap between the couple. Some critics labelled Mary as a 'sugar daughter' and questioned her motives, suggesting she was solely interested in Professor Fobih's wealth.

In addition to concerns about the age gap and the professor's health, objections also centred around allegations of adultery and fear that Mary might exploit or harm Professor Fobih for financial gain.

Following the hearing, the court ruled that the objections from Professor Fobih's son, Dr Nick Fobih, and nephew, Nicholas Fobih, were unfounded. As a result, the court imposed financial penalties of GHC20,000 on each of the objectors. However, the court also appealed to Professor Fobih to pardon his son and nephew for their attempts to block his marriage.