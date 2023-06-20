Anas warns his next documentary will shake Ghana’s foundation before 2024 elections

Speaking in an interview on DW Africa, Anas said he a lot of work is going into the latest investigative piece to ensure all potential questions are answered before it is released.

“The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again.

“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” Anas said in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Anas was at the receiving end of criticism after he lost a defamation lawsuit he filed against Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central. Pronouncing a judgement on that particular case, the presiding judge of the Accra High Court described Anas’ mode of investigation as “investigative terrorism”, and added that Agyapong was justified in calling him a thief and extortionist.

Also, his ‘Galamsey Economy’ documentary which implicated Charles Adu Boahen, the then Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, which caused his dismissal, was equally criticized. Just as characterizes all his exposes, Anas was accused of entrapping the deputy minister.