Angry Ghanaian businessman takes off shirt, chases judge for jailing him 15 years

Immediately after the judge pronounced the sentence, he asked: “Please do you know me somewhere, why have you given me 15 years jail term?”. He then dashed towards the judge, Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah.

Thankfully, the prompt intervention by the prosecutor and a court warrant officer saved the trial judge and she was swiftly taken to her chambers safely while Obeng was then led bare-chested and without his sandals from the courthouse.

Interestingly, Obeng’s wife and a co-defendant, Joyce Safowaa, was also in the dock and was found guilty of conspiracy to steal, abetment of crime and stealing GH712, 229 from Mavis Toffan, the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like her husband, when Safowaa was informed that she must do 10 years in prison. She screamed, "God, am I dreaming!" while crying and sat in the chair, seeming incredulous.

Reports say many supporters who flocked to the court also protested the decision, expressing their skepticism about the complainant's assertions.

At the conclusion of the trial, the trial judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, ruled that the complainant should receive all of the landed property and a Toyota Venza that were allegedly obtained with the proceeds of the crime.

Additionally, it mandated that the complainant receive access to the goods that belonged to the convicts in a shop. The convicts must also return the complainant's GH712,229 in full, the court ordered.

Read the full details of the case below as reported by the GNA:

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant, Mavis Toffan was a businesswoman, residing in Accra.

According to ASP Haligah, the complainant is the proprietress of MAVOBED Enterprise, dealers in children’s clothes and babies’ accessories. She owns a big store at Okaishie and also has a warehouse where she keeps the bulk of her goods, located behind her store.

The prosecution said the complainant usually imported goods from China but sometimes she receives deliveries from her colleague traders at Okaishie.

The prosecutor said Joyce Safowaa and Frank Kwesi Obeng were lovers and they both resided in Accra.

The prosecution said Safowaa was employed by the complainant as a salesperson in her shop and had been working with the complainant for the past 13 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, Safowaa gained the trust and confidence of the complainant to the extent that whenever the complainant travelled on a business trip to China, she entrusted both the store and the warehouse, with their respective keys in her care.

Safowaa is also responsible for the collection of goods from the warehouse to the store.

The prosecution said in the course of their love relationship in the year 2013, Obeng convinced Safowaa to steal from the complainant so that they could establish their own store and trade in the same business.

The prosecutor told the court that pursuant to this agreement, Obeng rented a store at Weija to put their plan to fruition.

Since Safowaa was the custodian of keys to the complainant’s store and the warehouse, it was easy for her to have access to the goods, which she stole with the connivance of Obeng and used them to fill their shop at Weija, according to the prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, anytime the complainant was absent from the store, Safowaa would quickly pack quantities of goods from the store and warehouse, and give same to a head porter only known as B2, who carried them to Obeng in a waiting BMW saloon car at the Rawlings Park.

The prosecution said Obeng then drives the stolen goods to their shop at Weija.

The act continued until the two filled their shop at Weija to full capacity and restocked it when they were out of goods.

The prosecution said sometimes Safowaa ordered goods in the name of the complainant but diverted them to their store at Weija.

After operating the Weija store for some time, Obeng suggested to Safowaa that the business was not flourishing as he expected and wanted it moved to Kasoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecution told the court that during the year 2015, Obeng used part of the proceeds from the sale of the complainant’s goods to rent another store at Kasoa at GH¢45,000.00 for a nine-year period.

The couple then closed the Weija shop and transferred the goods to the Kasoa store.

The prosecution said Obeng again used part of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Venza vehicle with registration number GX 1061-14 at a cost of GH¢45,000.00 to facilitate the carting of the stolen goods.

Additionally, Obeng used part of the monies realised to purchase a plot of land at McCarthy Hill at a cost of GH₵10,500.

Prosecution said the complainant did not detect the theft until 2016 when she realised that her business was running into debt and the profit margin was rapidly declining.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2018, she began investigations to find out the cause of the declining profit margin and also to know why she was running into debt.

When she took stock in the warehouse and store and realised that she was in debt of GH₵600,000, she reported Safowaa and Obeng to the Police and during interrogation, they admitted the offences in their investigations caution statement.

The prosecution said the complainant led the Police to the couple’s shop and identified GH₵80,000 worth of goods, with some of the goods embossed with the name of the complainant.

The complainant produced receipts on the items to buttress her claim of theft, but the couple could not produce any documents in respect of any purchase.

An inventory was then taken of the goods at the Kasoa shop.

ADVERTISEMENT