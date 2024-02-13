Tensions ignited within the hallowed halls of of the legislature as what should have been a routine exchange of pleasantries turned into a fiery confrontation between Members of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh.
Angry Kennedy Agyapong clashes with fellow MP Sylvester Tetteh in parliament
The timely intervention by Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo Markin averted a possible exchange of blows in parliament on Tuesday, February 13.
Recommended articles
The unexpected clash unfolded when Sylvester Tetteh, representing Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, made a friendly gesture towards Kennedy Agyapong as the latter entered the chamber.
However, Agyapong, renowned for his bold and outspoken nature, appeared visibly irked by Tetteh’s attempt at camaraderie. Footage from parliament shows Agyapong vehemently rebuffing Tetteh's gesture and instructing him to stay away, and their exchange quickly escalated in intensity.
The sudden outburst caught many off guard, prompting Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin to swiftly intervene. Markin, representing Effutu, stepped in to defuse the escalating tension and steer the situation away from a potential physical altercation. Guiding Tetteh away from Agyapong, Markin managed to restore order within the chamber.
The incident has sparked widespread discussions among parliamentary observers, with many pondering the underlying reasons behind the heated confrontation between the two MPs.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh