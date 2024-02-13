Angry Kennedy Agyapong clashes with fellow MP Sylvester Tetteh in parliament

The unexpected clash unfolded when Sylvester Tetteh, representing Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, made a friendly gesture towards Kennedy Agyapong as the latter entered the chamber.

However, Agyapong, renowned for his bold and outspoken nature, appeared visibly irked by Tetteh’s attempt at camaraderie. Footage from parliament shows Agyapong vehemently rebuffing Tetteh's gesture and instructing him to stay away, and their exchange quickly escalated in intensity.

The sudden outburst caught many off guard, prompting Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin to swiftly intervene. Markin, representing Effutu, stepped in to defuse the escalating tension and steer the situation away from a potential physical altercation. Guiding Tetteh away from Agyapong, Markin managed to restore order within the chamber.

