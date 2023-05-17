Angry youth stone 2 people to death, cut off another’s hand over 1 missing phone

The victims were suspected of stealing a smartphone, but they were not handed over to the police; the youth massed up and lynched them extrajudicially.

According to myjoyonline.com, the owner of the mobile phone in question noticed it was missing, and then confronted the suspects. Then, the suspects reportedly attempted to flee. The youth chased the suspects up and arrested two of them before subjecting them to torture for hours until they gave up the ghost. They later got hold of the third suspect and cut off his hand.

However, with the bloody amputated hand, he managed to escape and has reportedly been on the run since.

The Assembly member of the Beaho electoral area, Kenneth Obeng confirmed the incident and recounted how the youth did not have mercy on the suspects.