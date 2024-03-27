Arrested traditional ruler in court over GHC360k alleged land fraud on Chinese company

During the court session, it emerged that Adeyena had already refunded GHC140,000 to the aggrieved party. However, the court deemed it necessary to grant bail, setting it at GHC250,000 along with the requirement of two sureties. Additionally, Adeyena was instructed to deposit a valid passport, Voter’s ID, or Ghana Card at the Court Registry, with documents not expiring before March 25, 2025.

The court deferred further proceedings to April 30, 2024, to allow for potential reconciliation between the involved parties. In defence of Adeyena, Counsel Lordia Addison stressed that as the head of the family, he posed no flight risk and had fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, leading the prosecution, outlined the sequence of events leading to the allegations. According to Haligah, the complainant, Shen Jaiming, sought land through a recommended land agent named Andrews Darpong. Darpong then introduced Jaiming to Adeyena's family, assuring him of their willingness to sell the land.

After an initial payment of GHC360,000 and drafting a Sale and Purchase agreement, a visit to the land site revealed discrepancies. Investigations subsequently confirmed that the land did not belong to Adeyena's family as initially claimed, prompting a partial refund to the company.