Asamoah Gyan deliberately missed the 2010 World Cup penalty because NDC was in power - Prophet Kumchacha

Sammy Danso Eghan

Prophet Kumchacha has made a startling allegation about Asamoah Gyan and the FIFA 2010 World Cup.

Prophet Kumchacha

He has alleged that former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, deliberately missed a crucial penalty during the 2010 FIFA World Cup due to his political affiliations.

According to Kumchacha’s recent claims, Asamoah Gyan, who is a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), intentionally missed the penalty to prevent the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) from gaining glory.

He made these allegations on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, 14 September 2024. Kumchacha asserted that Gyan’s support for the NPP influenced his decision to miss the penalty, which would have advanced Ghana to the semi-finals of the World Cup, a historic achievement for any African nation.

"You know that Asamoah Gyan is an NPP. He has been an NPP member since. That is why in 2010, he deliberately missed the penalty. That is the truth. At the time NDC was in power so he knew that if he scored, the glory would come to the party," he stated.

The incident in question occurred during the quarter-final match against Uruguay. With the game tied at 1-1 in the dying minutes of extra time, Asamoah Gyan had the chance to secure a victory for Ghana with a penalty kick.

However, his shot hit the crossbar, and Ghana eventually lost in the subsequent penalty shootout. The miss remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in Ghanaian football history.

