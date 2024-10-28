Assemblyman dies of electrocution while fixing streetlight for his people

Agyei Frempong, thought to be in his late thirties, was not a trained electrician and was working on an electricity pole when he received a fatal shock, causing him to fall. Witnesses reported that local residents immediately rushed him to the Eastern Regional Hospital; however, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.
George Agyei Frempong, the Assemblyman for the Oguaa electoral area in the New Juaben South municipality of the Eastern Region, tragically lost his life on Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted while attempting to repair a streetlight in his constituency.
A carpenter by trade, George Agyei Frempong was elected as the assembly member for the Oguaa electoral area in the most recent district assembly elections, where he was well regarded for his commitment to his community.
This incident is reminiscent of one involving Manasseh Addison Sackey, known as Teacher Obour, a 34-year-old headteacher who tragically drowned while campaigning for re-election in December of last year. Teacher Obour, the incumbent assemblyman for the Teberebie electoral area, lost his life while crossing a river in a canoe that capsized due to a lack of safety equipment.
Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his campaign, Teacher Obour secured a posthumous victory, receiving 860 votes in the District Assembly Elections, narrowly defeating his closest rival, Benard Obeng, who garnered 857 votes. This outcome illustrates the community's appreciation for Teacher Obour’s dedication to education and community service.