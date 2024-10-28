Assemblyman dies of electrocution while fixing streetlight for his people

A carpenter by trade, George Agyei Frempong was elected as the assembly member for the Oguaa electoral area in the most recent district assembly elections, where he was well regarded for his commitment to his community.

This incident is reminiscent of one involving Manasseh Addison Sackey, known as Teacher Obour, a 34-year-old headteacher who tragically drowned while campaigning for re-election in December of last year. Teacher Obour, the incumbent assemblyman for the Teberebie electoral area, lost his life while crossing a river in a canoe that capsized due to a lack of safety equipment.