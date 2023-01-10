ADVERTISEMENT
Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

Andreas Kamasah

People who are fond of having oral sex with either multiple partners or a single one stand the risk of suffering mouth and throat cancers, a medical practitioner at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has warned.

Dr Avril Sey sounded the word of caution while speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

According to her, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection which is noted for causing cervical cancer can also cause throat and mouth cancers through person-to-person transmission during oral sex.

She explained why regardless of whether one is having oral or unprotected sexual intercourse with single or multiple partners, the contraction of HPV is possible.

“If that partner of yours has the high-risk HPV or some form of the low-risk HPV and you constantly have sex with even that person, there is increase exposure to you so you might get it,” she said.

Although some people have rubbished claims that oral sex poses a danger of throat cancer, Dr Sey said research has proven that it is one of the causes of mouth and throat cancers.

The medical doctor entreated Ghanaians to prioritise their safety while engaging in sex-related activities and also get tested for HPV.

This will definitely be disappointing to most people as oral sex has become such a deal breaker that its absence in relationships and marriages leads to breakups and infidelity.

