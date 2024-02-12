In a video clip circulating widely on social media platforms, Ayariga can be seen mimicking Bawumia's presentation, accusing him of squandering the opportunity to effectively communicate his vision to the Ghanaian populace.
Ayariga mocks Bawumia's vision presentation: 'He was acting like DJ in a nightclub'
Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), has unleashed scathing criticism on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, likening his performance during the recent vision presentation to the nation to that of a nightclub DJ.
"He was behaving like a DJ in a nightclub," Ayariga remarked, expressing his disappointment at what he perceives as a missed chance for Bawumia to resonate with the people.
Bawumia's address, delivered on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, outlined his vision for Ghana should he be elected president. However, Ayariga contends that instead of projecting stability and delivering a clear message, Bawumia's actions resembled those of a disc jockey rather than a statesman.
During his presentation, the Vice President compared himself to a driver's mate, asserting that he lacked the authority to steer the nation's course without being elected as president. He appealed to Ghanaians to entrust him with the presidency, granting him the full power to govern the country.
Ayariga's critique adds to the growing discourse surrounding Bawumia's vision for Ghana, with both traditional and social media platforms buzzing with reactions to both the Vice President's address and Ayariga's theatrical response.
As the political landscape continues to heat up in the lead-up to the elections in December, such exchanges serve as a reminder of the intensity and passion characterizing Ghana's political arena.
