Ayariga mocks Bawumia's vision presentation: 'He was acting like DJ in a nightclub'

"He was behaving like a DJ in a nightclub," Ayariga remarked, expressing his disappointment at what he perceives as a missed chance for Bawumia to resonate with the people.

Bawumia's address, delivered on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, outlined his vision for Ghana should he be elected president. However, Ayariga contends that instead of projecting stability and delivering a clear message, Bawumia's actions resembled those of a disc jockey rather than a statesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his presentation, the Vice President compared himself to a driver's mate, asserting that he lacked the authority to steer the nation's course without being elected as president. He appealed to Ghanaians to entrust him with the presidency, granting him the full power to govern the country.

Ayariga's critique adds to the growing discourse surrounding Bawumia's vision for Ghana, with both traditional and social media platforms buzzing with reactions to both the Vice President's address and Ayariga's theatrical response.