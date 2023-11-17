He disclosed this in a post on his social media pages on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Barker-Vormawor resigns from the #FixTheCountry movement
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener for the popular #FixTheCountry movement has announced his resignation from the group, saying it’s time for new faces to take over the mantle.
According to him, he has served the country well enough through his activism and the time has come for him to step back for others to continue.
“I believe that I have served my country all too well. Now I think it is time for others to step unto the plate and carry the people’s movement forward. FixTheCountry needs new faces; new people and new energy.
This is the time we usher in a proper transition, for the movement to renew itself. My hope immediately is that FixTheCountry will be soon organized by a new group of people unconnected to us. This has to be the beginning of a transition phase.,” part of his post on X reads.
Barker-Vormawor recounted his ordeal at the hands of the Ghanaian law enforcement authorities since he started leading the #FixTheCountry movement, and how it has had a toll on his personal life, education and finances among other things.
“For the past three years, I have given so much of my life and time to mobilize and support the efforts of FixTheCountry and now #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements Within that period, I have had my passport seized; a travel ban placed on me; a treason trial; 5 arrests; jail time spent on three separate occasions. My PhD programme at Cambridge has been on hold. I was relieved of an adjunct teaching role. I don’t want to talk about cyber bullying; the surveillance of my home and communication devices. I have been separated from family; spent my life savings to support the movement financially and logistically,” he lamented.
Barker-Vormawor gained popularity following his arrest in February 2022 in relation to a Facebook post he made about a coup d'état in Ghana, which the government said was treasonous. He has since been facing trial for treason felony.
He has led several demonstrations in the country, holding the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government to task, with the most recent one being the massive #OccupyJulorbiHouse.
The protest saw thousands of the youth pouring onto the streets of Accra to express their frustrations at economic hardship, corruption and joblessness among other things.
Barker-Vormawor has represented many less privileged Ghanaians at various courts pro bono to avert their imprisonment unjustly simply because of financial constraints.
He recently set up a fund purposely to finance the pro bono legal representation of the less privileged and some well-meaning Ghanaians have pledged their support for the initiative.
His announcement has sparked numerous reactions, with many people expressing disappointment.
