Bawumia holds dual citizenship – Former ambassador alleges, calls for his prosecution

“Now that the Supreme Court has decided that a person who holds dual citizenship cannot be a member of parliament, Bawumia’s record at the Bank of Ghana in London indicates that he is a British citizen. He was a British citizen way back in 2009 before ex-President Kufuor brought him to Ghana,” he is quoted to have said.

According to him, Dr Bawumia stated in many documents as the director of the international bank, that he was a British citizen, but there is no record of him having renounced it before 2017.

Sam Pee Yalley, is therefore calling for the initiation of legal processes against Bawumia just like it was done to James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court has ruled to nullify the election of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Assin North because, at the time he filed his nomination with the Electoral Commission to contest for the seat, he had not fully renounced his Canadian citizenship.

Following the ruling by the apex court, the EC has scheduled a by-election for the Assin North constituency on June 27, 2023.

It is not illegal to hold dual citizenship, but in Ghana, before you occupy certain sensitive positions, you must first renounce the citizenship of the other country.

Below are some of the positions the constitution of Ghana reserves exclusively for mono citizens:

a. Ambassador or High Commissioner;

b. Secretary to the Cabinet;

c. Chief of Defence Staff or any Service Chief;

d. Inspector–General of Police;

e. Commissioner, Customs, Excise and Preventive Service;

f. Director of Immigration Service;

g. Any office specified by an Act of Parliament;