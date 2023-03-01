Boo Akufo-Addo on 6th March to make Ghanaians proud – Barker-Vormawor urges Voltarians

It has been in rotation across all the regions of the country and it is the turn of the Volta Region to host this year’s edition.

The annual event aims to remember the toils made by Ghana’s forefathers to gain independence from colonial rulers several decades ago. But Barker-Vormawor says it is a perfect platform to echo the anger and suffering of Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government.

Pulse Ghana

“Boo him louder than he has ever been booed in his life before.

“Let him understand the trauma of his Presidency.

Your ancestors fought for Independence. Singlehandedly Gbedemah kept the Revolution alive when Nkrumah was jailed.

“Your charge on this Independence Day is to express on behalf of all of us, our national indignation to a person that represents Everything that Nkrumah will be repulsed by,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.