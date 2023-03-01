ADVERTISEMENT
Boo Akufo-Addo on 6th March to make Ghanaians proud – Barker-Vormawor urges Voltarians

Andreas Kamasah

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, #FixTheCountry convener is charging the people of the Volta Region to boo President Akufo-Addo when he steps into the region for the commemoration of Ghana’s independence.

The President, members of his government and other dignitaries are expected to fly to Ho, the Volta Regional capital on Monday, March 6 for the 66th event.

It has been in rotation across all the regions of the country and it is the turn of the Volta Region to host this year’s edition.

The annual event aims to remember the toils made by Ghana’s forefathers to gain independence from colonial rulers several decades ago. But Barker-Vormawor says it is a perfect platform to echo the anger and suffering of Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government.

Barker-Vormawor's post
“Boo him louder than he has ever been booed in his life before.

“Let him understand the trauma of his Presidency.

Your ancestors fought for Independence. Singlehandedly Gbedemah kept the Revolution alive when Nkrumah was jailed.

“Your charge on this Independence Day is to express on behalf of all of us, our national indignation to a person that represents Everything that Nkrumah will be repulsed by,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Last year, both the President and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were booed at events at different times by Ghanaians who are not pleased with the economic crisis, mismanagement, and corruption among other things that have characterized the incumbent administration. One such incident occurred in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region which is the world bank of the governing NPP where residents shamed the President.

