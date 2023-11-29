Justice John Bosco Nabarese of the High Court in Accra, in his judgement, acknowledged the moral complexities surrounding the relationship between Adablah and the former CFO. However, he asserted that there was insufficient legal basis for Ms. Adablah’s lawsuit.
'Case is not over; judge was wrong' – Deborah says after losing case against Nimako
Deborah Seyram Adablah, the woman who made allegations of sexual harassment among other things in a lawsuit against a former Chief Finance Officer of a bank, has indicated her intention to file an appeal following the dismissal of the case by the court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
The the court emphatically stated its unwillingness to endorse a relationship built upon immoral acts, declaring, “You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act.” Additionally, the court ordered Ms. Adablah to pay GH¢10,000.
This decision came in response to a plea from the ex-CFO, requesting the court to dismiss Ms. Adablah’s case.
While refraining from media interviews after the court ruling, Ms Adablah utilized her TikTok platform to convey her determination to persist in the legal battle, stating, “My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly – The case is NOT OVER!”
Background:
Adablah had sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank, alleging a breach of an agreement to cater to her needs. Presiding Judge Olivia Obeng Owusu directed both parties' counsels to file their submissions and adjourned the case.
However, lawyers for First Atlantic Bank requested the bank's name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former national service personnel. In an application dated January 24, First Atlantic Bank requested the dismissal of seven paragraphs of the writ, arguing that they "disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant." The excluded paragraphs accused the bank of overlooking the sexual harassment of female workers by senior male officers.
Deborah Seyram Adablah was seeking a court order directing Ernest Kwasi Nimako to transfer the title of a car he had bought for her back into her name and to return it. In her suit dated January 23, 2023, she alleged that her 'sugar daddy' agreed to buy her a car, pay her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and give her a lump sum to start a business. However, Mr Nimako took back the car one year after she used it and paid only one year of the three-year accommodation fee.
