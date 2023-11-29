'Case is not over; judge was wrong' – Deborah says after losing case against Nimako

The the court emphatically stated its unwillingness to endorse a relationship built upon immoral acts, declaring, “You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act.” Additionally, the court ordered Ms. Adablah to pay GH¢10,000.

This decision came in response to a plea from the ex-CFO, requesting the court to dismiss Ms. Adablah’s case.

While refraining from media interviews after the court ruling, Ms Adablah utilized her TikTok platform to convey her determination to persist in the legal battle, stating, “My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly – The case is NOT OVER!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Background:

Adablah had sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank, alleging a breach of an agreement to cater to her needs. Presiding Judge Olivia Obeng Owusu directed both parties' counsels to file their submissions and adjourned the case.

However, lawyers for First Atlantic Bank requested the bank's name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former national service personnel. In an application dated January 24, First Atlantic Bank requested the dismissal of seven paragraphs of the writ, arguing that they "disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant." The excluded paragraphs accused the bank of overlooking the sexual harassment of female workers by senior male officers.