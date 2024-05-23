ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Inspector and suspect engage in dramatic wrestling during arrest (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A dramatic scene was captured on footage at Japekrom in the Bono Region as Chief Inspector Toburu of the Japekrom Police found himself in a physical confrontation with a suspect during an attempted arrest.

Rainbow Radio reports that the incident unfolded when Chief Inspector Toburu arrived at Shedey's residence to invite him to the police station for questioning regarding the assault allegations. Shedey, however, refused to comply immediately, insisting that he would surrender himself later.

A dispute ensued between the two, escalating into a physical struggle captured in video footage. Shedey was seen grappling with Chief Inspector Toburu, even managing to gain control at one point by holding the inspector by the neck. Despite the intense resistance, Chief Inspector Toburu ultimately subdued and apprehended Shedey.

Following the altercation, Shedey was taken into custody and remanded for two weeks pending further investigations and potential charges.

"Chief Inspector Toburu is the one in the Lacoste on the ground being beaten by the man. The entire issue began when the man's girlfriend reported him to the police for assault, and the inspector went to arrest him. He told the inspector that he was busy and would turn himself in later, which the inspector refused, resulting in a fight,” recounted Rainbow Radio's Bono regional correspondent.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement officers in executing their duties, particularly in volatile situations such as domestic disputes.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

