Chief Inspector speaks after losing 2 hands while firing teargas at protesters

Maina, who had used such devices numerous times in his career, described the explosion as a freak accident. Reflecting on the incident in an interview with TV47, he said, "Initially, there was a problem removing the pin. When it finally got off, I just saw darkness. I do not know what happened because this is something I have used since training. I refer to it as just an accident."

He emphasised that his intention was never to harm any of the protesters. According to Maina, the stun grenade was meant to produce a loud noise to disperse the crowds without causing injury. His family and friends, like him, were left in shock following the unexpected turn of events.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Maina is focused on his recovery. He credited the medical team for their swift action, acknowledging that they most likely saved his life. "I bled so much. Were it not for doctors who acted promptly, things would have been different. The wounds are healing, and I am in the process of recovery. Now I am somehow dependent, but I know, given time, things will get on well," he remarked.

Maina has been receiving counselling as part of his rehabilitation and remains hopeful for the future. He revealed that doctors plan to provide him with assistive devices to help him regain some level of independence and potentially return to active duty.