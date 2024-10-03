Chief Inspector speaks after losing 2 hands while firing teargas at protesters

Maina sustained the life-altering injuries while attempting to disperse demonstrators in Nairobi using a stun grenade. Unfortunately, the device exploded unexpectedly, causing severe damage and leading to the amputation of his hands.
Chief Inspector David Maina, a member of the Rapid Deployment Unit of Kenya's Police Service, has shared his experience of the tragic incident involving teargas during protests against the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, which resulted in the loss of both his hands.
Maina, who had used such devices numerous times in his career, described the explosion as a freak accident. Reflecting on the incident in an interview with TV47, he said, "Initially, there was a problem removing the pin. When it finally got off, I just saw darkness. I do not know what happened because this is something I have used since training. I refer to it as just an accident."
He emphasised that his intention was never to harm any of the protesters. According to Maina, the stun grenade was meant to produce a loud noise to disperse the crowds without causing injury. His family and friends, like him, were left in shock following the unexpected turn of events.
Despite the physical and emotional toll, Maina is focused on his recovery. He credited the medical team for their swift action, acknowledging that they most likely saved his life. "I bled so much. Were it not for doctors who acted promptly, things would have been different. The wounds are healing, and I am in the process of recovery. Now I am somehow dependent, but I know, given time, things will get on well," he remarked.
Maina has been receiving counselling as part of his rehabilitation and remains hopeful for the future. He revealed that doctors plan to provide him with assistive devices to help him regain some level of independence and potentially return to active duty.
The protests, which were sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, have since subsided following the withdrawal of the legislation. However, for Maina, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks officers face while working to restore order in such volatile situations.