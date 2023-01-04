Chief threatens to unleash his 'boys’ on Agogo Police Commander to see who’s superior

Tension is reportedly building up between the Drobonso Traditional Council and the Agogo Police Command following accusations by the former that the latter is trespassing.
Nana Dankwah Dwubin-Siaw II, the Chief of Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region has called on the Regional Security Council and the Inspector General of Police to call the Agogo District Police Commander, Supt Kingsley Owusu Bempah to order or he will unleash “my boys” on him to see who is superior.
Nana Dwubin Siaw is reported as saying that Sekyere Afram Plains falls under the jurisdiction of the Kumawu Police Command, so the Agogo Police Command has no authority to conduct any operations there.
At a press conference, called by the Drobonso Traditional Authority, the unhappy traditional leader accused the Police Commander and his men of fomenting trouble in the said area. According to him, the police officers always kill cattle belonging to residents and sell them for profit when they embark on operations within the Sekyere Afram Plains area.
Nana Dankwah Dwubin-Siaw II has therefore warned that he will be compelled to order his men to confront the Agogo Police Command and his men in combat for superiority if they invade the area in contention again.
“Agogo Police commander, don’t you ever come to my area to kill cattle again. If you do so then you are calling for war, I’ll allow my boys to face you boot for boot and we’ll know who is superior. Your jurisdiction doesn’t go beyond Sekyere Afram Plains. It ends at Agogo district…,” he is quoted as saying.
He added that the Sekyere Afram Plains area is noted for violence and bloodshed, and he does not want any such thing to reoccur, hence the early warning.
