Chief threatens to unleash his 'boys’ on Agogo Police Commander to see who’s superior

Nana Dwubin Siaw is reported as saying that Sekyere Afram Plains falls under the jurisdiction of the Kumawu Police Command, so the Agogo Police Command has no authority to conduct any operations there.

At a press conference, called by the Drobonso Traditional Authority, the unhappy traditional leader accused the Police Commander and his men of fomenting trouble in the said area. According to him, the police officers always kill cattle belonging to residents and sell them for profit when they embark on operations within the Sekyere Afram Plains area.

Nana Dankwah Dwubin-Siaw II has therefore warned that he will be compelled to order his men to confront the Agogo Police Command and his men in combat for superiority if they invade the area in contention again.

“Agogo Police commander, don’t you ever come to my area to kill cattle again. If you do so then you are calling for war, I’ll allow my boys to face you boot for boot and we’ll know who is superior. Your jurisdiction doesn’t go beyond Sekyere Afram Plains. It ends at Agogo district…,” he is quoted as saying.