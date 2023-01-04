The lawmaker who was adjudged the best performing MP for the year 2021, took to his Facebook page to release the list he referred to as his “2022 Annual Performance Report”.
Okudzeto Ablakwa releases a list of 43 achievements for his constituency in 2022
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region has released a list of forty-three (43) impactful things he has achieved in the constituency over the past year.
The report contains achievements in a form of tangible infrastructure establishment or refurbishment of old ones and events geared towards the growth of the constituency.
In early last year, he released a list of thirty (30) life-changing achievements for his constituency, triggering reactions from many Ghanaians, some of whom wondered how Ablakwa manages to do all the things he does for his constituents while their MPs appear to be doing virtually nothing.
The sterling performance of the MP who happens to be the Ranking Member of parliament’s Foreign Affairs committee has made him many people’s favourite, with calls for him to become President of Ghana in the future heightening.
Below are the 30 achievements in 2021 that he shared on his Facebook page last year.
On new year's day, Sunday, January 1, Ablakwa released a list of twenty (20) controversial things that he forecasts will come to pass in the year 2023, using his Facebook page.
To avoid his forecasts being treated with contempt, he issued a caveat, saying “these are no charlatanic prophecies”.
