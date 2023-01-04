‘This guy will not be longer than me’ – Ethiopian tall man challenges Ghanaian counterpart

He has challenged the BBC which originally reported about Sulemana Abdul Samed and speculated that he might be the tallest man in the world.

While the Ghanaian is reported to be 9 ft 6in (2.89m) tall, his Ethiopian counterpart is said to be 7 ft 4.6in (225cm).

Following the reports, Nagawoo Jimaa posted his picture alongside that of Sulemana Abdul Samed on Facebook to make his case.

“Bring him if you want – this guy will not be longer than me,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nagawoo Jimaa's Facebook post Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the BBC, Nagawoo Jimaa said he would be glad to meet Sulemana Abdul Samed in person for the doubts to be cleared.

“From what I see in the pictures, I can say he’s not longer than me,” he is quoted to have said.

Sulemana Abdul Samed recently visited a local hospital for one of his check-ups where he was told that he was 9 ft 6in (2.89m) tall, a height that would have made him the tallest man in the world.

It however turned out that the health facility did not have the appropriate measuring tool, so the height was inaccurate.

Later, a BBC reporter measured him and found him to be 7ft 4in. If the Ethiopian challenger is indeed 7 ft 4.6in, then it makes him taller than Sulemana Abdul Samed.

Reports say some Ethiopians had claimed to be taller than Nagawoo Jimaa but they turned out to be shorter than him.