Korle-Bu doctor reveals men are doing cosmetic surgery to have six packs and ‘men boobs’

According to myjoyonline.com, he cited the trend called “man boobs” as one of the most sought-after surgeries by men who want to change their natural looks.

“Sometimes, men come with what we call ‘men boobs’ or ‘man boobs.’ Different reasons can account for it, but that is something that we deal with occasionally. Some do come for liposuction,” the new website quoted Dr Ankrah as saying.

He went further to reveal that aside from the “man or men boobs”, some men visit hospitals to seek liposuction to remove fat from specific areas of their bodies.

“From hair to toe, there are different types of cosmetic procedures. Just on the face, you could deal with,” he told Doreen Avio.

Explaining the circumstances that compel people into seeking to alter their natural looks to something different through cosmetic surgery, Dr Ankrah said psychological issues cause people to be self-conscious about their body shape, creating a sense of inferiority.