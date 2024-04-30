Ghanaian soldier in US army convicted of smuggling guns in blue barrels

The conviction stems from Dartey's involvement in smuggling firearms from the United States to Ghana, concealed within blue barrels ostensibly containing rice and household goods. The elaborate operation involved the purchase of firearms in the Fort Liberty area, as well as the enlistment of a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant to procure additional weapons from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Between June 28 and July 2, 2021, Dartey acquired seven firearms himself and arranged for the purchase of three more through his associate. These weapons, including handguns, an AR15, 50-round magazines, suppressors, and a combat shotgun, were then concealed within blue barrels alongside rice and household items. The barrels were shipped from the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, to the Port of Tema in Ghana.

The Ghana Revenue Authority intercepted the illicit shipment, leading to the discovery of the firearms. The seizure was promptly reported to authorities, including the DEA attaché in Ghana and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.

In addition to the smuggling charges, Dartey was found guilty of dealing in firearms without a license, delivering firearms without notice to the carrier, illegally exporting firearms without a license, making false statements to a federal agency, making false declarations before the court, and conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley emphasized the collaborative effort involved in bringing Dartey to justice, praising the cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the United States and Ghana. He commended the Ghana Revenue Authority and the International Cooperation Unit Office of the Attorney-General of Ghana for their assistance in the investigation.

Toni M. Crosby, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Baltimore Field Division, highlighted the grave implications of firearms trafficking, stressing its threat to public safety both domestically and internationally.

Dartey's conviction also revealed his involvement in another criminal case, U.S. v. Agyapong, concerning a marriage fraud scheme. In this case, Dartey had provided information to authorities about the scheme but later lied about his relationship with a defence witness during the trial.

The investigation into Dartey's activities involved multiple agencies, including the ATF, Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Export Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Diaz prosecuted the case with technical support from the DOJ Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

As Dartey awaits sentencing on July 23, 2024, his case emphasises the vigilance required to combat international crime networks and uphold the rule of law.

Below is the full details of Dartey's case as reported by www.justice.gov:

